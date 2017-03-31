Goose Creek Police looking for vehicle break-in suspect

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) — Goose Creek Police Department investigators are requesting anyone with information as to the identity of suspect behind local neighborhood vehicles that have been broken into during the evening of March 23 and into the early morning hours of March 24.

The attached video shows the subject checking the door handle of a vehicle in the driveway of an Oak Creek neighborhood home. Several vehicles throughout the neighborhood had multiple items stolen during as well.

Anyone with information should contact the GCPD at 843-572-4300 or CrimeStoppers at 843-554-1111.