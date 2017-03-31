Dylann Roof to plead guilty to state murder charges

By Published:

CHARLESTON, S.C.(WCBD)– Convicted Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof is expected to plead guilty to state murder charges, according to an email obtained by News 2.

In the email, Solicitor Scarlett Wilson says a guilty plea in state court means that “if something very, very, very unlikely were to happen at the federal level, the state sentence would take effect and he would serve life in prison.”

Roof will also face no more trials. The hearing is scheduled for Monday, April 10 at 1 p.m. The 22-year-old has agreed upon a life sentence.

He was sentenced to the death earlier this year for shooting nine people at Emanuel AME in June 2015.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s