Dylann Roof to plead guilty to state murder charges

CHARLESTON, S.C.(WCBD)– Convicted Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof is expected to plead guilty to state murder charges, according to an email obtained by News 2.

In the email, Solicitor Scarlett Wilson says a guilty plea in state court means that “if something very, very, very unlikely were to happen at the federal level, the state sentence would take effect and he would serve life in prison.”

Roof will also face no more trials. The hearing is scheduled for Monday, April 10 at 1 p.m. The 22-year-old has agreed upon a life sentence.

He was sentenced to the death earlier this year for shooting nine people at Emanuel AME in June 2015.