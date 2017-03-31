Charleston and North Charleston-area Dealerships to Donate 500 Easter meal baskets

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)— Hendrick Automotive Group dealerships have partnered with the LowCountry Food Bank to provide 500 Easter food baskets in hopes of feeding 2,000 people and their families in need.

Employees from Hendrick Automotive Group will be present to pack the Easter meal baskets at the Food Bank and also conduct a brief press event to share the importance of donations such as this while raising awareness of hunger in the Charleston area, where one in four children struggle with food insecurity.

As part of its ongoing community outreach, Hendrick Automotive Group has committed to continue its fight against hunger by also partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank in Charlotte, North Carolina. By the end of the Easter campaign, the company will have donated more than 2,500 Easter boxes to area food banks to help more than 10,000 individuals suffering from hunger.

This event is to take place Wednesday, April 5, 2017, 9:30 a.m. at the Lowcountry Food Bank located at 2864 Azalea Drive, Charleston, SC 29405.