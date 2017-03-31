Boeing’s new dreamliner takes first flight

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Boeing’s Dreamliner 787-10 is officially airborne. The recently-unveiled passenger plane took off for its first flight from Boeing’s campus in North Charleston Friday.

All Boeing South Carolina employees were invited and an estimated 6,000 people attended the inaugural takeoff. The plane is built entirely in South Carolina and was debuted in February when President Donald Trump visited Boeing.

The plane took off shortly before 10 a.m. and is expected to be back on the ground before 3 p.m. The 787-10 is the third plane in the Dreamliner fleet and is 18 feet longer than the previous model.

Boeing has already garnered 149 orders of 787-10’s from 9 international customers.