NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner is set to take to the skies for the first time at Boeing South Carolina on Friday, March 31.

An event is currently scheduled for Friday at 10 a.m. at the Boeing South Carolina Delivery Center on South Aviation Avenue. We’re told flight testing is dynamic, and this date/time could change due to weather and other factors.

The flight, along with pre and post-event activities, will also be broadcast live here on counton2.com.