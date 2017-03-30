The 45th Annual YMCA Flowertown Festival

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — The 45th Summerville Family YMCA Flowertown Festival is taking place Friday, March 31, 2017 through Sunday, April 2, 2017.

Ranked one of the Top 20 events in the Southeast by the Southeast Tourism Society, there are plenty of reasons to take part in this three-day festival event. If the hot pink azaleas and purple wisterias aren’t enough to induce spring fever, perhaps, you and possibly the thousands of other festival-goers might be interested in the other festival features which include:

Over 200 jury-selected artists from throughout the country who display their work for sale

Delicious foods from restaurants at The Taste

Fun activities and rides for children at the Children’s Jubilee

Farmer’s Market (Saturday ONLY)

NEW!! KidsFest (Saturday ONLY) – Blooming Artists of the Flowertown Festival & YMCA ChalkFest

There will be free admission and parking​.

For more information, please visit the website provided.