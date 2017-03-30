Target recalls tic-tac-toe game due to choking hazard

(WCBD) — Target is recalling a tic-tac-toe game due to the magnetic pieces posing a choking hazard.

The recalled game involves a magnetic tic-tac-toe 10 x 10 inch plywood board with nine “X” and “Heart” game pieces. The game pieces have a magnet on the back. Model number “234-25-1089” is printed on the bottom right corner of the game.

The game was sold exclusively at Target stores nationwide from December 2016 through February 2017 for about $5.

According to the recall, the magnets can come off the tic tac toe game pieces, posing a choking hazard.

In addition, we’re told, when two or more magnets are swallowed, they can link together inside the intestines and clamp onto body tissues, causing intestinal obstructions, perforations, sepsis and death. Internal injury from magnets can pose serious lifelong health effects.

Target has received one report of the magnets falling off the game piece. No injuries have been reported.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled tic-tac-toe game and return it to any Target store for a full refund. You can also contact Target at 800-440-0680 between 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT any day or online at http://www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then on “School/Stationery/Seasonal” or the “Product Recalls” tab on Target’s Facebook page for more information.