Summerville Flowertown Festival Opening

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCBD) -Now in its 45th year, the Flowertown Festival is putting Summerville on the map as home to one of the region’s most popular attractions.

More than 200,000 festival goers are expected this year.

When they arrive, they’ll have the chance to shop at tents occupied by artists from across the country, dine at food stands, listen to live music and allow their children to enjoy the various rides set up at the park.

Vendors come in from all over the country and set up shop for a three day affair in the heart of Summerville at Azalea Park.

The hundreds of tents at the park include newcomers and those that return year after year to sell their wares.

“I’ve come here six years, been doing this for 19 years,” said Richard Larimore, a craftsman from Ft. Wayne, Indiana. His wares — antique spoons turned into jewelry and singing windchimes.

The festival is hosted by the YMCA and mainly helps raise money for scholarships. Last year alone it brought in $100 thousand dollars for the nonprofit.

The event is ranked one of the Top 20 events in the Southeast by the Southeast Tourism Society, mainly because it attracts onlookers to soak in the hot pink and purple azaleas.

But this year the flowers are missing.

Unfortunately, the flowers did kind of wilt on us,” said Erica Stubbs, director of programs at the YMCA. “But we have something for everybody out here. The money raised goes right back to the community.”

The pops of color that usually line the park failed to bloom in coordinating fashion with the festival.

Admission and parking is free, and the YMCA has created an app for those visiting this weekend.