South Carolina senior Katelyn Dambaugh opened play at the 2017 ANA Inspiration

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. – South Carolina senior golfer Katelyn Dambaugh opened play at the 2017 ANA Inspiration Thursday at the Dinah Shore Tournament Course of Mission Hills Country Club. The Goose Creek, S.C., native, who is making her LPGA Tour debut, carded a first-round 80 (+8) at the Tour’s first major of the season.

Dambaugh registered 14 pars on her today, including one on each of her first three holes. She posted a front-nine 39 (+3) before opening with four-straight pars after the turn. The Gamecock standout is one of six amateurs in the field at the 72-hole event.

A three-time All-American, Dambaugh currently stands as the program’s all-time stroke average leader (72.65). Her 13 career top-five finishes rank second in school history, and she was tabbed the runner-up for the 2016 ANNIKA Award after leading Carolina in nine of the team’s 11 tournaments as a junior.

This season, Dambaugh carded the school’s lowest 18-hole (64) and 54-hole (206) scores and finished in the top 10 in each of Carolina’s four fall events. The senior currently ranks No. 7 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

Tee times for the second round of the ANA Inspiration will be determined followed the completion of day one, and live scoring is available on LPGA.com.