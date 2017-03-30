South Carolina Ballet Presents Emanuel: Love is the Answer

CHARLESTON, S.C. – (Press Release) – South Carolina Ballet brings messages of healing and racial harmony through a full-length, multimedia ballet titled Emanuel: Love is the Answer . The world premiere was created and choreographed by Artistic Director William Starrett and will feature multimedia elements from inspirational icons and local artist Jonathan Green. Emanuel: Love is the Answer will premiere on Saturday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m. at the Sottile Theatre in downtown Charleston.

The ballet will celebrate the indomitable human spirit arising from the senseless tragedy at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston. Starrett hopes that this work can become a expression of the everlasting power of the lives of these South Carolinians. “ Through this ballet we can learn how we’re supposed to live, forgive and be united in love”, said

Starrett to the S.C. media.

The production will feature healing messages from some of our greatest political and spiritual leaders of all time. It will combine elements of film, pantomime, acting, sign language, voice, nature, art and a multitude of dance genres to express love and unity. “So much of media is part of our everyday lives,” Starrett said. “I thought that this would

help us understand and help us gain the knowledge of how to be unified as a community and learn that we are more alike than different. That our differences should be celebrated as gifts of freedom and unique opportunities for growth and expansion, progress and enlightenment.”

South Carolina Ballet invites you to join them as they celebrate love, unity and transcendence through this full length, multimedia production that will help us understand how love is the answer. Discount ticket rates will be offered for groups of 40 or more to make this event accessible and available as a fundraiser for organizations.

For more information about our group rate discounts call 803-799-7605 and for tickets, visit http://www.southcarolinaballet.com, or call OvationTix ticket box office at 1-866-811-4111.