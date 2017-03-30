SLED reports show increase in the number of officers killed or assualted

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division released the latest numbers on criminal incidents from local law enforcement agencies throughout the state.

The report shows a ‘substantial increase’ in the number of crimes against law enforcement officers.

According to the report, the number of law enforcement officers killed or assaulted increased by over 20 percent in 2015 over previous years.

SLED calls these statistics ‘troubling’.

Murder, non negligent homicide, and sexual battery cases increased in the number of occurrences but rates actually decreased when taking population growth into account.

The report also shows property crimes rates dropped 4.6 percent in 2015 compared to 2014. The rate of violent crimes also decreased during the same time period.