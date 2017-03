NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham will hold a town hall meeting in North Charleston in April.

The meeting is scheduled for April 1 at 10:30 a.m. at the main campus of Trident Technical College on Rivers Avenue. Doors will open at 10 a.m.

Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Signs will not be allowed in the Town Hall since they can obstruct the view of other audience members.

The town hall is scheduled to take place during the 40th Annual Cooper River Bridge Run.