Road closures scheduled for Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — If you have plans to travel in Berkeley County this weekend, we have a Drive Time Alert to tell you about. Lane closures on Interstate 26 are expected starting Saturday, April 1.

We’re told the closures will effect both the east as well as westbound sides of the interstate between mile markers 198 and 196 — west of the 17-A Summerville exit.

Closures will begin every night at 9 p.m. and re-open the following morning at 6 a.m. One lane on each side of the interstate will always remain open to traffic.

Officials say these closures are scheduled to last through June 30.

