Police investigating car-bike crash in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — The Summerville Police Department is investigating following a wreck involving a car and bicycle.

Authorities say the incident took place on Trolley Road and Midland Parkway just before midnight on Wednesday, March 29.

At one point, the road where the crash happened was closed to traffic but has since reopened.

We are working to learn whether there were any injuries.

