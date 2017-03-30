Pepperhill Elementary students gifted bikes

Pepperhill students receive bikes View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Credit: WCBD/Raymond Owens Credit: WCBD/Raymond Owens Credit: WCBD/Raymond Owens Credit: WCBD/Raymond Owens

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Great news for every student at Pepperhill Elementary School (PES), as they have received a free bicycle from Affordabike during a school-wide reveal.

This is the highlight of a GoFundMe campaign by PES first grade teacher Katie Blomquist. Her dream was to be able to give a bike to every student at her school. The drive started in September of 2016 and raised more than $80,000.

Blomquist’s campaign gained extensive local and national media attention, including an interview on the Steve Harvey Show.

Students will also receive helmets and bike locks at no cost, and extra bike racks are being installed at PES.

Following the reveal ceremony, students were greeted with their brand new bikes.

This event took place Thursday, March 30 at 8:45 a.m. at Pepperhill Elementary School in North Charleston.