Pepperhill Elementary students gifted bikes

Pepperhill students receive bikes
Pepperhill students receive bikes x
Latest Galleries
-
Shooting
-
Show your Pet some Love!
-
Puppies 2
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Travel ban decision in hands of federal appeals court judges
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Great news for every student at Pepperhill Elementary School (PES), as they have received a free bicycle from Affordabike during a school-wide reveal.
This is the highlight of a GoFundMe campaign by PES first grade teacher Katie Blomquist. Her dream was to be able to give a bike to every student at her school. The drive started in September of 2016 and raised more than $80,000.
Blomquist’s campaign gained extensive local and national media attention, including an interview on the Steve Harvey Show.
Students will also receive helmets and bike locks at no cost, and extra bike racks are being installed at PES.
Following the reveal ceremony, students were greeted with their brand new bikes.
This event took place Thursday, March 30 at 8:45 a.m. at Pepperhill Elementary School in North Charleston.