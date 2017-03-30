Pepperhill Elementary students gifted bikes

By Published:

Pepperhill students receive bikes

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Great news for every student at Pepperhill Elementary School (PES), as they have received a free bicycle from Affordabike during a school-wide reveal.

This is the highlight of a GoFundMe campaign by PES first grade teacher Katie Blomquist. Her dream was to be able to give a bike to every student at her school. The drive started in September of 2016 and raised more than $80,000.

Blomquist’s campaign gained extensive local and national media attention, including an interview on the Steve Harvey Show.

Students will also receive helmets and bike locks at no cost, and extra bike racks are being installed at PES.

Following the reveal ceremony, students were greeted with their brand new bikes.

This event took place Thursday, March 30 at 8:45 a.m. at Pepperhill Elementary School in North Charleston.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s