NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities responded to a reported shooting in North Charleston on Thursday morning but was unable to find an incident location, according to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch.

North Charleston Police Officers responded to the 2100 block of Melbourne Street at 6:26 a.m. on March 30.

When officers arrived, they were unable to find a victim or incident location. The scene was cleared shortly after.