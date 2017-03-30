Nativity School’s new obstacle course builds confidence and teamwork



Students at Nativity School are overcoming obstacles, all thanks to a new way to build teamwork and confidence, while strengthening their bodies at the same time. We’re on James Island for our Cool School of the week.

Nativity School has a new obstacle course. “We’re going to have the children do the obstacle course, and have them run over the logs ,and have them run down the path along the fence through another set of logs, up the chimney climb, and over the bridge, the cargo net, as well as climbing wall and then peg climb,” says physical education teacher Sheila Perry.

The course has been up and running for a month now, helping to build confidence and teamwork. Perry says, “It’s been great to have them experience the whole challenge of the strengthening process as well as confidence building and the team building aspect of it as well. We feel very lucky to be able to implement this in PE as well as the classroom. To see them go through the process of being afraid to go up the climbing wall, to then weeks later go up and down, and then cheer their classmates on. Just the confidence it helps them with has been great.”

There is something unique about this course built by a company in New Hampshire. “They helped us design it, and this our first phase of this,” Perry says. “The bridge over there is the only one that we have in the US. The other one they said they made is in Dubai, so we feel pretty luck to have a smaller versIon of it than they have in Dubai.”

The course runs the perimeter of the playground through a mulch and gravel trail. Third grade student Jack Perry says, “I think it’s a great experience for people to come out in PE and recess, and just play on it, and get more stronger and feel like they can accomplish more things.” As for completing the entire course, Jack says, “I can do everything except probably that Peg Wall over there. I’m working there, but it’s a good experience. I love it.”

The obstacle course cost around 10-thousand-dollars. The school held booster-thons to raise money and received donations as well.

Coming up Friday on News 2, we’ll present Nativity School with our Cool School award.

We want to hear about the good things that are going on at your school. Just send an email to Octavia at omitchell@ wcbd.com.

Nativity School’s Obstacle Course View as list View as gallery Open Gallery