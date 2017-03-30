Man fires shots during argument at Moncks Corner McDonald’s

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities are investigating following a shooting at a local fast food restaurant in Moncks Corner.

Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and Moncks Corner Police officers responded to the McDonald’s on North Highway 52 on Wednesday, March 29.

We’re told just before 8 p.m., two men were arguing when one of them got angry and pulled out a gun and began firing.

The suspect fled the scene. No one was injured.

