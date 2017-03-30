Judge extends order halting Trump’s travel ban

Published:
Hawaii Attorney General Douglas Chin speaks outside federal court in Honolulu, Wednesday, March 29, 2017. A federal judge in Hawaii questioned government attorneys Wednesday who urged him to narrow his order blocking President Donald Trump's travel ban because suspending the nation's refugee program has no effect on the state. U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson is hearing arguments on whether to extend his temporary order until Hawaii's lawsuit works its way through the courts. Even if he does not issue a longer-lasting hold on the ban, his temporary block would stay in place until he rules otherwise. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)

HONOLULU (AP) – A federal judge in Hawaii is extending his order that blocks President Donald Trump’s travel ban until the state’s lawsuit works its way through the courts.

U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson issued the written ruling Wednesday after hearing arguments.

Seeking the longer-lasting hold, state Attorney General Douglas Chin argued that the ban’s implied message is like a “neon sign flashing ‘Muslim ban, Muslim ban'” that the government didn’t bother to turn off.

The Department of Justice had said that if Watson grants the request, he should narrow the ruling to cover only the part of Trump’s executive order that suspends new visas for people from six Muslim-majority countries.

Government attorney Chad Readler said a freeze on the U.S. refugee program had no effect on Hawaii.

