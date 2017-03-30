Greenville Co. leads the Upstate in annual health rankings

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) — Where you live could play a role in how long you live.
The annual County Health Rankings were just released this week.
The report puts South Carolina’s 46 counties head-to-head for some healthy competition.
The study looks at common factors, such as smoking, obesity and physical activity but it goes beyond that — taking graduation rates, violent crime, quality of physicians, poverty, and pollution into account.
Experts say those factors, compiled, help determine life expectancies.
This is where the Upstate counties fall:
- #1: Beaufort
- #2: Dorchester
- #5: Charleston
- #14: Spartanburg
- #15: Anderson
- #23: Abbeville
- #24: Greenwood
- #29: Cherokee
- #30: Laurens
- #36: Union