Greenville Co. leads the Upstate in annual health rankings

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) — Where you live could play a role in how long you live.

The annual County Health Rankings were just released this week.

The report puts South Carolina’s 46 counties head-to-head for some healthy competition.

The study looks at common factors, such as smoking, obesity and physical activity but it goes beyond that — taking graduation rates, violent crime, quality of physicians, poverty, and pollution into account.

Experts say those factors, compiled, help determine life expectancies.

This is where the Upstate counties fall:

  • #1: Beaufort
  • #2: Dorchester
  • #5: Charleston
  • #14: Spartanburg
  • #15: Anderson
  • #23: Abbeville
  • #24: Greenwood
  • #29: Cherokee
  • #30: Laurens
  • #36: Union

