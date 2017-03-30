Greenville Co. leads the Upstate in annual health rankings

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) — Where you live could play a role in how long you live.

The annual County Health Rankings were just released this week.

The report puts South Carolina’s 46 counties head-to-head for some healthy competition.

The study looks at common factors, such as smoking, obesity and physical activity but it goes beyond that — taking graduation rates, violent crime, quality of physicians, poverty, and pollution into account.

Experts say those factors, compiled, help determine life expectancies.

This is where the Upstate counties fall:

#1: Beaufort

#2: Dorchester

#5: Charleston

#14: Spartanburg

#15: Anderson

#23: Abbeville

#24: Greenwood

#29: Cherokee

#30: Laurens

#36: Union