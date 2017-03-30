GetOverIt: Cooper River Bridge Run 2017

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Lace up those sneakers, grab your water bottle, pin on your racing bib and join more than 40,000 of your closest friends on a mission to #GetOverIt.

The Cooper River Bridge Run is Saturday, April 1, 2016. It is a 10K run and walk that starts at 8:00 a.m. in Mount Pleasant and ends in downtown Charleston. All runners must be in their designated corral by 7:00 a.m.

We will air a Special Edition of News 2 Today on Saturday, April 2 from 6 – 9:30 a.m. to cover the race. You can LIVE STREAM News 2 Today HERE.

Before the big race, runners had to attend the Cooper River Bridge Run Expo to get their race packets and pick up their swag bags.

Here are some things you need to know…

Shuttle buses will run to the start of the race from 5 -7 a.m. and return participants from 10 a.m. -1 p.m. after the race.

Buses to start-line run from 5 -7 a.m.

Need race bib to board the bus.

No strollers allowed on buses.

Return buses will leave from downtown Charleston from 10am-1pm, to return participants to their parking areas.

Buses will be marked according to the five different parking areas.

Make sure to board the correct bus.

Only clear bags will be allowed on shuttles (NO exceptions).

Questions? Visit the Bridge Run’s Frequently Asked Questions page here.

