Former SC Gov. David Beasley to head UN food agency

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Former South Carolina Gov. David Beasley steps into his new role next week as head of the United Nation’s food distribution program.

The World Food Programme’s board president welcomed Beasley on Wednesday. Anil Wadhwa of India said in a news release the former Republican governor’s “outstanding qualifications” will greatly benefit the program that assists 80 million people in 80 countries annually.

Beasley replaces Ertharin Cousin when her five-year term ends April 4.

Another former South Carolina governor recommended Beasley. U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley nominated him in a Feb. 27 letter. The UN’s secretary-general and food director made the appointment.

Beasley was governor from 1995 to 1999. He has since worked on many humanitarian and public policy projects.

He is founder and chairman of the Center for Global Strategies.

