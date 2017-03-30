Dorchester County Treasurer’s Offices to close Thursday for treasurer’s funeral

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Following the death of Dorchester County Treasurer Mary Pearson, the Treasurer’s Office in Summerville will close at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 30, and the St. George office will close at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 30 in order to allow staff to attend funeral services.

Both locations will reopen at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, March 31.

Deputy Treasurer, Leigh Ann Rutledge, sends her “sincere apology for any inconvenience that the temporary closures may cause the citizens of Dorchester County.” Jason Ward, Dorchester County Administrator added “the Dorchester County Family has endured a great loss. Thank you for understanding and allowing our team the opportunity to grieve this loss and celebrate the life of Mrs. Mary Pearson.”

We’re told other payment options such as online payments, payment by phone, and the payment drop-boxes located outside the Dorchester County Human Services Building at 500 N. Main Street, Summerville, and the Kenneth F. Waggoner Services Center at 201 Johnston Street, St. George, will still be available.

Officials say on Tuesday, March 27, Dorchester County Emergency Medical Services and Summerville Fire-Rescue responded to an emergency call at the private home of Pearson. Medics transported her to Summerville Medical Center where she later died.

“Mrs. Pearson was a gracious lady who will be fondly remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and dedicated public servant. It has been an honor to know and serve with Mary. I pray that God’s peace covers her family as they celebrate her life and grieve this great loss” said Jay Byars, Chairman of Dorchester County Council.

Jason Ward, County Administrator agreed “it has been an honor to work with Mrs. Pearson since December 5, 2006.” Ward added “it was a pleasure to observe her commitment to service to the citizens of Dorchester County. She will be sincerely missed by all who had the pleasure to know and work alongside her. Dorchester County has endured a great loss.”

A Friends and Family Gathering will be held from 12 – 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 30 at the James A. Dyal Funeral Home located at 303 S. Main St. in Summerville.

The Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will begin immediately following the Friends and Family Gathering. A graveside service will not be held.

Flowers will be accepted at the James A. Dyal Funeral Home and/or memorials may be made to the Dorchester District II Education Foundation, 102 Greenwave Boulevard, Summerville, SC 29483 or online at http://www.dd2foundation.org and click donate.