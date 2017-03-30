Charleston Police search for runaway teen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department needs your help in finding a missing teenager.

Authorities say Donald Roosevelt “C-Man” Henderson,15, of Charleston, was last seen at around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30 getting on the bus from Military Magnet School We’re told Henderson did not return home to Magazine Street in downtown Charleston.

“Donald is a habitual runaway and has no known physical or mental disabilities,” Charleston Police said in a news release to News 2.

He was last seen wearing a white button down t-shirt with dark gray pants (w/blue stripe down the side), black leather shoes, and possibly has a navy hoodie.

Henderson is described as an African-American male, standing at 6’0, weighing 160 pounds. He has a medium complexion, with no scars/tattoos, and a low cut hair style.

If you have any information on where he may be, contact the Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200.