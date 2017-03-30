2017 Cooper River Bridge Run Expo kicks off Thursday

Published:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Thursday, March 30 is the day to pick up your race day packet if you’re participating in the Cooper River Bridge Run.

You can pick up your packet at Charleston Area Convention Center on Thursday from 12 noon – 8 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

The packet includes your bib number, computer timing chip, event information; plus many free and valuable offers from event sponsors. We’re told there will be no race day packet pick-up. Packet Pickup for pre-registered participants is only available at the EXPO during the Thursday and Friday hours. You’ll need to go to the Expo to pick it up unless you’ve had your packet mailed to you.

Registration at the EXPO will only be available if the event has not yet filled.

There will be a free expo shuttle to/from; downtown Visitors Center, Ann St. (opposite the Children’s Museum) every 15 minutes starting during expo hours.

 

