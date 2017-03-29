Wando teen accused in stabbing death headed back to court

By Published: Updated:
Authorities have charged 16-year-old Matthew Fischer with Murder and Possession of a Knife During the Commission of a Violent Felony in the stabbing death of 17-year-old Lucas Cavanaugh. He is being charged as a adult in this case.

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — A teen accused in the stabbing death of a classmate in Mount Pleasant is headed back to court.

Seventeen-year-old Matthew Fisher was arrested and charged with murder and weapons possession.

Officials say Fischer was visiting his girlfriend when he saw a Snapchat she’d received from 17-year-old Luke Cavanaugh. Officials say Fischer responded to the message using his girlfriend’s phone to write, “come over and I’ll kill you man.”

A fight broke out between the two teens, and police say Fischer fatally stabbed Cavanaugh in the stomach.

Fisher was 16 at the time of the incident.

Attorneys maintain Fisher acted in self-defense.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s