Wando teen accused in stabbing death headed back to court

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — A teen accused in the stabbing death of a classmate in Mount Pleasant is headed back to court.

Seventeen-year-old Matthew Fisher was arrested and charged with murder and weapons possession.

Officials say Fischer was visiting his girlfriend when he saw a Snapchat she’d received from 17-year-old Luke Cavanaugh. Officials say Fischer responded to the message using his girlfriend’s phone to write, “come over and I’ll kill you man.”

A fight broke out between the two teens, and police say Fischer fatally stabbed Cavanaugh in the stomach.

Fisher was 16 at the time of the incident.

Attorneys maintain Fisher acted in self-defense.