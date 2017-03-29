UPDATE: Fischer will Stand Trial for Murder

Related Coverage Teen jailed in stabbing death files for immunity

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Prosecutors spent the day portraying Matthew Fischer as extremely violent, obsessive and consumed with a “murderous urge”.

Ultimately, there would be nothing the defense could say that would protect Fischer from going to trial for murder.

Fischer was just 16-years-old, when he fatally stabbed 17-year-old Lucas Cavanaugh back in January 2015.

While, Fischer’s defense attorney eagerly pushed to have his client’s murder charge dismissed citing–“The stand your ground theory”…judge Dennis denied that request.

Cavanaugh’s family issued a brief statement:

“our family and friends have lived with the most unimaginable void and still struggle with the harsh reality of his unnecessary death. tomorrow’s hearing will open wounds that we are desperately trying to heal but we put our faith into the judicial system and trust that justice will prevail.”