UPDATE: Colleton Body Found Under Home Indentified

Related Coverage Autopsy scheduled for Wednesday of body found under Colleton County home

COLLETON, SC (WCBD)- The body found under Colleton County home has been identified.

On Monday, officials in Colleton County investigated a body that was found underneath a home about 5 miles away from Walterboro off Highway 15 on Pleasant Grove Road.

Wednesday, county coroner, Rich Harvey has confirmed that a full autopsy has been completed. The discovered remains are that of, Michael Riedel, 58, who returned to Walterboro about a month ago. Riedel is the ex-husband of the owner of the home.

While, Riedel is said to have had significant medial issues, the exact cause of death is still pending and the cause of death is still not definite. There is no foul play expected to be involved.