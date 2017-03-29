Patriots Point offering free admission to Vietnam veterans

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C.(WCBD) — On Wednesday, March 29, communities across the country will pause to honor the veterans of the Vietnam War.

In the Lowcountry, Vietnam veterans will be welcomed home, thanked for their service and offered free admission along with their immediate families to Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum.

At 1:30 p.m. the museum will host a short memorial ceremony for the 896 South Carolinians who died as a result of the war. Medal of Honor Recipient Maj. Gen. James E. Livingston will be the guest speaker. Afterward, a ribbon-cutting will officially open a new theater inside the Vietnam Experience Exhibit.

More than 58,000 U.S. troops were killed during the war.