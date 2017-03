(WSPA) — A North Carolina restaurant is getting mixed reactions, after enforcing a no-kid policy.

Caruso’s is an upscale Italian restaurant located in Mooresville County, North Carolina.

The restaurant decided to ban kids five years old and younger, after the owner says there were too many incidents of young kids crying, screaming and misbehaving.

The restaurant says they’ve received mixed reviews on social media, but dinners have had nothing but positive things to say.