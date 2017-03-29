Nearly $500M bond bill for state repairs sent to House floor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A bill borrowing $498 million for a backlog of repairs at South Carolina’s public colleges and other state-owned facilities is heading to the House floor.

The Ways and Means Committee voted 21-0 on a bond package Tuesday that whittled down more than $2 billion worth of maintenance requests.

About half of the money would go to colleges, while the agency for K-12 schools would get $30 million for school buses.

The move comes two years after then-Gov. Nikki Haley killed a similar effort.

Chairman Brian White says the package won’t increase interest payments, since old debt is being paid off.

Legislators have not passed a statewide bond bill since 2001.

Democratic Rep. Mike Anthony of Union says the state should borrow more to address needs while interest rates remain cheap.