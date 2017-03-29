Ladson Youth Organization receives $10k thanks to BJ’s Wholesale Club

The BJ’s Wholesale Club in Summerville is slated for opening in Spring 2017 and will provide affordable fresh food options to the community that beat grocery store prices every day.

BJ’s and Ladson Youth Organization will continue their partnership through BJ’s Fuel Your Fundraiser® Program, an all-inclusive fundraising opportunity created exclusively for community organizations and nonprofits. For every member that joins BJ’s through the Fuel Your Fundraiser® Program, the Ladson Youth Organization will receive a portion of the proceeds. As part of the program, BJ’s provides all marketing promotional materials to community organization partners for free in addition to expert advice and support from the BJ’s sales team. To learn more or to apply to BJ’s Fuel Your Fundraiser® Program, visit BJs.com/charity.

“We are grateful for BJ’s support, especially as we begin our Spring sports season,” said Clyde King, athletic director of Ladson Youth Organization. “As a volunteer organization, we rely on the generosity of corporate partners like BJ’s, so that we can continue to grow our program and positively impact youth in the community.”

The BJ’s Wholesale Club will be located at the intersection of Interstate 26 and North Main Street, Summerville’s primary retail corridor. The Club will be the first in South Carolina, expanding BJ’s footprint to 16 states and marking club #215 for the company. The Club will also feature a BJ’s Gas® station, saving Members even more.

BJ’s offers the best value of any supermarket or club. BJ’s everyday prices on the key items that families buy most often are significantly better value than supermarkets, saving families up to 25 percent or more. The company is the only major wholesale club that accepts manufacturers’ coupons, offering families another great way to save. Its own brands, Berkley Jensen and Wellsley Farms, let families save without sacrificing quality or fun.

BJ’s biggest advantage is fresh food – produce, dairy, meat and deli. Members buy 65 percent more fresh food from BJ’s than from other clubs. BJ’s is the only major wholesale club to offer a full-service deli with premium meats and cheeses. Members are able to choose fresh meats cut to their specifications. BJ’s butchers will recut and repackage at no charge.

A BJ’s Membership is filled with added convenience. BJ’s offers the most payment options of any major wholesale club. Members are able to research, shop and install electronics with help from BJ’s Tech Advisors. Its new Pick Up & Pay® program allows shoppers to stock up by reserving items online and then picking up in-club. Members can save time and money by filling up their tanks at BJ’s. The company’s gas prices are among the lowest around.



Based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics consumer surveys on household spending, the BJ’s Wholesale Club could save area shoppers more than $40 million a year.

Shoppers can learn more about BJ’s Wholesale Club by going to www.bjs.com.