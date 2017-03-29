Greenville Hospital May Lose Medicare Contract

By Published:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Federal officials say a South Carolina hospital will lose its Medicare contract unless it makes changes in how it protects the safety of patients after a man who attacked people in the emergency room died after being strapped face down on a gurney.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services told Greenville Memorial Hospital its deal to treat people under the government’s health plan is to end April 16. Agency spokeswoman April Washington told The Greenville News  the hospital will have a chance to correct problems and keep seeing Medicare patients.

Hospital officials say they are working to correct the problems. The criminal investigation into 48-year-old Donald Smith’s death March 6 continues.

The hospital says the security guards who restrained Smith no longer work at the hospital.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s