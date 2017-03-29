Greenville Hospital May Lose Medicare Contract

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Federal officials say a South Carolina hospital will lose its Medicare contract unless it makes changes in how it protects the safety of patients after a man who attacked people in the emergency room died after being strapped face down on a gurney.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services told Greenville Memorial Hospital its deal to treat people under the government’s health plan is to end April 16. Agency spokeswoman April Washington told The Greenville News the hospital will have a chance to correct problems and keep seeing Medicare patients.

Hospital officials say they are working to correct the problems. The criminal investigation into 48-year-old Donald Smith’s death March 6 continues.

The hospital says the security guards who restrained Smith no longer work at the hospital.