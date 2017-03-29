Free ShapeUP series headed to the Lowcountry in April

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Looking for a free way to shape up? O2 Fitness is looking for you.

O2 Fitness will provide the opportunity to get moving with free outdoor group workouts. Join O2 Fitness at the park for classes like BodyCombat, WERQ dancing, Yoga and High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT).

SCHEDULE:

April 3 – Body COMBAT

April 5 – WERQ

April 10 – Body FLOW

April 12 – WERQ

April 17 – WERQ

April 19 – HIIT

April 24 – Body COMBAT

April 26 – Body FLOW

All classes are 100% free and require no registration in advance. You are asked to bring your own yoga mat with you for core work. If you don’t have one, O2 Fitness will have a few available.

Classes begin at 6 p.m. sharp every Monday and Wednesday in April. Simply show up and shape up.