Following sentencing, friend of Dylann Roof wants do-over

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD/AP) — Just days after a judge sentenced him to 27 months in prison for failing to report a crime and lying to the FBI, the only person Dylann Roof shared his plans to massacre worshippers Charleston is asking for a do-over.

On Monday, March 28, Joey Meek’s attorney announced her intention to send the case to a federal court of appeals.

At sentencing on March 21, Meek apologized in connection with Roof’s plans for a shooting attack that killed nine worshippers in June 2015 at Emanuel AME Church.

“I’m really, really sorry. A lot of beautiful lives were taken,” said Meek, who began to cry at sentencing.

U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel said he wanted Meek to spend time in prison as a deterrent for anyone in the future who knows about something so serious and fails to report it.

Although he pled guilty, his attorney argued Meek did not deserve any jail time.