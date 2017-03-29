Crews respond to reported fire on Johns Island

By Published: Updated:

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — Fire crews are responding to a reported structure fire on Johns Island.

According to the Charleston County Consolidated dispatch, St. John’s, James Island, and Charelston FIre Departments along with Charleston County EMS responded to Stardust Way on Wednesday, March 29 at 3:03 a.m.

We do have a crew headed to the scene.

