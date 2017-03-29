Cool School: Nativity School



Nativity School is dedicated to the academic and spiritual growth of its students in a diverse environment. We’re on head to James Island for our Cool School of the week.

Nativity School is a Catholic Christian school that serves families on James Island, Johns Island and surrounding communities. The school opened nearly sixty years ago. In addition to the core subjects, the more than one-hundred students in pre-k through eighth grade study religion, art, music, physical education, spanish, and computer science.

The school has an active athletic program.

Nativity’s students and staff take pride in their faith, family, and service. Teacher Amber Knight also attended Nativity. She says, “Nativity School is a wonderful place to be. Nativity provides a lot of one on one attention in the classroom because we do have small class size. We have our faith based love and understanding and acceptance. The children are happy here.” Sixth-grade student Clara Giuliani says,””It’s good because I learn more about my faith. I like it because it’s a small school and we’re all like a family.”

Nativity has a new nature trail and obstacle course built by a company in New Hampshire. The arched climber is the only one here in the US, The first one was built for a school in Dubai.

