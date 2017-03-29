City of Charleston Offers Event Parking for Bridge Run Participants

By Published:

Charleston, S.C.—The City of Charleston will offer a special event flat parking rate of $5 for Cooper River Bridge Run participants at three downtown parking garages beginning at 5 p.m., Friday, March 31, until 2 p.m., Saturday, April 1.

The special event rate only applies at the following garages:

  • Visitors Center Parking Garage on Mary Street between King and Meeting Streets
  • S.C. Aquarium Garage on Calhoun Street between East Bay and Concord Streets
  • 34 St. Philip St. Garage on Saint Philip Street between George and Liberty Streets

Cars must be parked in the garage after 5 p.m. Friday and removed by 2 p.m. Saturday to receive the $5 rate.

