City of Charleston Offers Event Parking for Bridge Run Participants

Charleston, S.C.—The City of Charleston will offer a special event flat parking rate of $5 for Cooper River Bridge Run participants at three downtown parking garages beginning at 5 p.m., Friday, March 31, until 2 p.m., Saturday, April 1.
The special event rate only applies at the following garages:
- Visitors Center Parking Garage on Mary Street between King and Meeting Streets
- S.C. Aquarium Garage on Calhoun Street between East Bay and Concord Streets
- 34 St. Philip St. Garage on Saint Philip Street between George and Liberty Streets
Cars must be parked in the garage after 5 p.m. Friday and removed by 2 p.m. Saturday to receive the $5 rate.