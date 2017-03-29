CARTA driver wins SCDOT Bus Operator of the Year award

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Department of Transportation has recognized Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA) driver Gloria Fulton as its fixed route Operator of the Year, noting that the 37-year veteran has “gone above and beyond the call of duty to provide safe and efficient transportation services to the general public.”

Fulton received the top honor during the Transportation Association of South Carolina’s annual conference March 23-26 in Myrtle Beach. At the same event, CARTA driver Jamel Thomas finished first in the Paratransit division of the state “Roadeo” driving skills challenge. Thomas, who has driven for CARTA’s Tel-A-Ride service the past eight years and Charleston native, will compete in the national “Roadeo” later this year.

“Gloria and Jamel are incredible drivers and, more importantly, great people,” CARTA Chairman Mike Seekings said. “Their commitment to our riders and their incredible driving skills, particularly on our congested roadways, are truly inspiring. We could not be more pleased by this recognition from the SCDOT.”

Elsewhere at the conference, CARTA bus driver Bernard Sumter won second place in both the 35- and 40-foot bus “Roadeo” divisions.