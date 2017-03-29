British Prime Minister Theresa May to issue Brexit statement

LONDON (AP) – Germany’s Foreign Ministry says Britain will remain a “close partner and friend” despite the decision to leave the European Union, but that “being a close friend is not the same as being part of the family.”

The ministry said Wednesday that EU negotiations with Britain will initially be about exiting the bloc, and then, “on this basis the new relationship between Britain and the EU can be discussed.”

The ministry said that it was “daring” for Britain to decide to leave amid “uncertainty and restlessness” in the world.

It says the primary objective of negotiations with Britain will to be to minimize uncertainties for citizens, the economy, and the EU.

The British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to make a statement to U.K. Parliament detailing the triggering of Article 50, which will lead to Britain leaving the EU.