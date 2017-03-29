Berkeley County School District building program $7+ million over budget

More financial problems for the Berkeley County School district. The district’s “Yes for schools!” bond fund is millions of dollars over budget. This after former district CFO Brantley Thomas admitted to stealing nearly $400,000 of district funds.

Of the $265 million dollar budget, $219 million has already been spent, and there is another $53 million in projected costs. That means they are $7.2 million over budget.

Thomas used money from other accounts to hide the overage. He did not tell district officials or board members.

Donnie Rinehart is a concerned Berkeley County taxpayer. He says there is no excuse for all the district’s problems. “I want to see a whole new school district. I want to see a clean house. The only way you can fix this is to clean the house top to the bottom.”

District officials say they have been trying to find out the true financial situation of the district since the investigation of Thomas began, and that process continues.

