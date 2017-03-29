Authorities search for runaway Goose Creek teen

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) — The Goose Creek Police Department is searching for a runaway teenager.

Rossana Gonzalez Servera, 16, ran away from her home residence on Friday, March 24 and has not been seen since.

She is described as a Hispanic female, standing at 5’0, weighing 90 pounds. Rossana Gonzalez Servera has brown eyes and long black hair with red highlights.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black shirt with a green square. The word “Fresh” is in the center of the square.

If you have any information, contact the Goose Creek Police Department at 843-863-5200, Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111, or Investigator Hammonds at 843-863-5200 ext. 2313.