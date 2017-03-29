2nd downtown Charleston restaurant closed due to pests

By Published:
Credit: College of Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Another restaurant is closed due to issues with pests.

The College of Charleston temporarily closed City Bistro at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28.

According to Randy Beaver, Director Environmental Health and Safety, “the College has recently undertaken several repairs to dining facilities on campus, physical plant staff and the College’s pest control vendor need additional access and time this evening to complete intrusion control measures.”

We’re told all other campus dining facilities remain open.

Last week, the Chick-fil-A restaurant at Calhoun and St. Philip streets temporarily closed in order to address intrusion issues.

