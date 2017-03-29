26th Annual Lowcountry Cajun Festival

Sunday, April 2nd, James Island County Park will welcome those familiar flavors and sounds of Louisiana, right here in Charleston, at the Lowcountry Cajun Festival.

This event will be a full day of fun for the entire family and it all begins at noon until 6 p.m.

The admission is $15 per person and free for ages 12 and under, as well as Gold Pass Members. Gold Passes will not be sold on-site at this event.

There will be a variety of Creole and Cajun foods available as well as barbeque, hot dogs and more. Not to mention a Crawfish-eating contest and live Zydeco and Cajun music by Feufollet at 1p.m. and 3:30p.m. and Cedryl Ballou & the Zydeco Trendsetters at 2:15p.m. and 4:45p.m.

There will also be unlimited fun for the little ones at the kid’s carnival for just $15 per child, where they can enjoy carnival rides, games, and inflatables.

No pets, coolers or outside food/beverages allowed

Public Contact: 843-795-4386 / http://www.charlestoncountyparks.com