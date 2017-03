WASHINGTON (NBC News) — The North Lawn of the White House has been evacuated, and journalists were held in the briefing room, as the U.S. Secret Service investigated a suspicious package “near White House grounds” Tuesday.

Road closures were in effect around the White House, the Secret Service said.

.@SecretService investigating suspicious package near @WhiteHouse grounds. Road closures in effect. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 28, 2017

USSS is investigating suspicious package; security perimeter established & members of the public & media are being moved to safe a distance — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 28, 2017