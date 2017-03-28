Special elections underway in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Two special elections are underway in Berkeley County. Polls opened at 7 a.m. on March 28.

The positions up for grabs: A Berkeley County School Board District 5 seat and a Hanahan City Council.

David Barrow, David Royce, and Bud Thames are running for the school board position while C. Campbell, Ronnie Duncan, Kevin Hedgpeth and Cristie Rainwater are battling it out for the open council seat.

Polls will close at 7 p.m.

Berkeley County School Board District 5 Polling Places

Precincts Polling Places 005 Central Metro North Church 045 Stratford 2 Stratford High School 046 Stratford 3 College Park Middle School 047 Stratford 4 College Park Middle School 050 Westview 1 Crowfield Baptist Church 051 Westview 2 Westview School 052 Westview 3 Westview School 066 Discovery Sangaree Middle School 072 Seventy Eight Sangaree Middle School 073 Stone Lake Stratford High School 075 Westview 4 Crowfield Baptist Church

Hanahan City Council Polling Places

Precincts Polling Places 076 Foster Creek 1 Goose Creek Primary School 077 Foster Creek 2 Goose Creek Primary School 078 Foster Creek 3 Hanahan Fire Dept. #3 020 Hanahan 1 Hanahan Fire Dept. #2 021 Hanahan 2 Hanahan Elementary School 022 Hanahan 3 Hanahan High School 023 Hanahan 4 Hanahan Elementary School 068 Hanahan 5 Hanahan High School 080 St. James Goose Creek High School