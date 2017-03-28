Special elections underway in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Two special elections are underway in Berkeley County. Polls opened at 7 a.m. on March 28.
The positions up for grabs: A Berkeley County School Board District 5 seat and a Hanahan City Council.
David Barrow, David Royce, and Bud Thames are running for the school board position while C. Campbell, Ronnie Duncan, Kevin Hedgpeth and Cristie Rainwater are battling it out for the open council seat.
Polls will close at 7 p.m.
Berkeley County School Board District 5 Polling Places
|Precincts
|Polling Places
|005
|Central
|Metro North Church
|045
|Stratford 2
|Stratford High School
|046
|Stratford 3
|College Park Middle School
|047
|Stratford 4
|College Park Middle School
|050
|Westview 1
|Crowfield Baptist Church
|051
|Westview 2
|Westview School
|052
|Westview 3
|Westview School
|066
|Discovery
|Sangaree Middle School
|072
|Seventy Eight
|Sangaree Middle School
|073
|Stone Lake
|Stratford High School
|075
|Westview 4
|Crowfield Baptist Church
Hanahan City Council Polling Places
|Precincts
|Polling Places
|076
|Foster Creek 1
|Goose Creek Primary School
|077
|Foster Creek 2
|Goose Creek Primary School
|078
|Foster Creek 3
|Hanahan Fire Dept. #3
|020
|Hanahan 1
|Hanahan Fire Dept. #2
|021
|Hanahan 2
|Hanahan Elementary School
|022
|Hanahan 3
|Hanahan High School
|023
|Hanahan 4
|Hanahan Elementary School
|068
|Hanahan 5
|Hanahan High School
|080
|St. James
|Goose Creek High School