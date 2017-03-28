Special elections underway in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Two special elections are underway in Berkeley County. Polls opened at 7 a.m. on March 28.

The positions up for grabs: A Berkeley County School Board District 5 seat and a Hanahan City Council.

David Barrow, David Royce, and Bud Thames are running for the school board position while C. Campbell, Ronnie Duncan, Kevin Hedgpeth and Cristie Rainwater are battling it out for the open council seat.

Polls will close at 7 p.m.

Berkeley County School Board District 5 Polling Places

Precincts Polling Places
005 Central Metro North Church
045 Stratford 2 Stratford High School
046 Stratford 3 College Park Middle School
047 Stratford 4 College Park Middle School
050 Westview 1 Crowfield Baptist Church
051 Westview 2 Westview School
052 Westview 3 Westview School
066 Discovery Sangaree Middle School
072 Seventy Eight Sangaree Middle School
073 Stone Lake Stratford High School
075 Westview 4 Crowfield Baptist Church

Hanahan City Council Polling Places

Precincts Polling Places
076 Foster Creek 1 Goose Creek Primary School
077 Foster Creek 2 Goose Creek Primary School
078 Foster Creek 3 Hanahan Fire Dept. #3
020 Hanahan 1 Hanahan Fire Dept. #2
021 Hanahan 2 Hanahan Elementary School
022 Hanahan 3 Hanahan High School
023 Hanahan 4 Hanahan Elementary School
068 Hanahan 5 Hanahan High School
080 St. James Goose Creek High School

