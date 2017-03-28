South Carolina Contractors Bid on Mexico Border Wall

Mount Pleasant, SC (WCBD) – Hundreds of business across the country are looking to snag a piece of the contract to help build President Donald Trump’s controversial wall along the 2,000 mile U.S.-Mexican border.

Among those looking to offer design plans are two South Carolina contractors, both offering bids ahead of the deadline set by the Customs and Border Patrol, according to an analysis of a government database.

Advanced Technology International — which is located in Summerville — and a Greenville-based company are interested in the project, according to the applications. The database doesn’t provide descriptions of the design plans.

But the executive of the Summerville-based supplier told News 2 his company would use vehicles to help with “prototyping new technologies” to be used on preliminary construction along the border.

“We expressed interest with the Department of Homeland Security,” said Merv Leavitt, the head of Advanced Technology International.

He said the process the contractor uses would assist the government “should this project go forward and include a research and development component.”

The latest deadline for contractors is March 29.

The wall has the potential to cost anywhere from $12 billion to $25 billion, if it is built. The price tag will depend on the materials used and the final height of installation. The Trump administration has claimed Mexico will pay for the proposal, but the Mexican government has said it will do no such thing.

Democrats in Washington oppose the wall and could block attempts to approve funding for the project — a debate that is expected to get underway this spring when Congress considers a budget package.

Indivisible Charleston — a grassroots organization opposed to Trump’s agenda — picketed outside Republican Senator Lindsey Graham’s South Carolina office today.

The group says there’s potential backlash for any lawmakers that support the administration’s border plan.

“It’s a non-starter, a waste of money. The wall is designed to put people who are fearful of foreigners, to put that fear to rest,” said Dianna Stern, a member of Indivisible Charleston.