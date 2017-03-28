Single mom told she can’t attend father-daughter dance

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (WCBD/CNN) — A single mother says she was banned from going to her daughter’s father-daughter school dance after dressing up to look like a man to attend.

“It was something fun for us,” Amy Peterson said.

The single mother was so determined for her six-year-old daughter to go her school’s father-daughter dance – she dressed up like a man. But then the school told her to stay home.

“How do you explain that to a 6-year-old? You can’t go to a dance because you don’t have a male role model in your life.”

Peterson says she’s raised her daughter Gracie all by herself. She says it’s lead to bullying at Locust Grove Elementary School.

“Had one kid tell her she didn’t have a dad because she’s fat and ugly.”

So she says she filed paperwork a month before Friday’s dance to say she would be the parent going with her daughter.

Then just after they took a picture and an hour before the dance she says the principal called her. “She said no I forbid you to come and if you show up we will turn you away.”

She says her daughter is still upset she couldn’t go. “Why is she being punished because she doesn’t have a dad?”

In a response, Henry County Schools said in part, quote “The school is cognizant that different dynamics exist across households in our school system. There are multiple parent engagement events and opportunities to participate with their kids annually at this school in an effort to make that connection and build school spirit.”

But Peterson says a mother and son dance, and a Valentine’s dance are not enough.

“If you don’t want things like this happening put parent-child dance don’t put a stipulation on it’s a mom or a dad.”