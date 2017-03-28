Public meeting to discuss West Ashley development scheduled

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) — A real estate company with ties to the Lowcountry will hold a public meeting to discuss new development in West Ashley.

Rivers Enterprises will hold a meeting on Tuesday, March 28 from 4-6 p.m. at Grace on the Ashley Baptist Church on Bees Ferry Rd.

We’re told the company is interested in developing the property at the corner of Bees Ferry Rd. and Grande Oaks Blvd. adjacent to the West Ashley Circle as a Harris Teeter-anchored shopping center.

At the meeting, the company will present plans and answer any questions neighbors may have.

