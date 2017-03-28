Mobile centers to open for residents affected by October 2015 historic flood

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Disaster Recovery Office will accept applications from residents affected by the October 2015 historic flood.

SC DRO has opened mobile intake centers in the following counties: Dorchester, Charleston, and Orangeburg.

In Charleston County, you can visit the Adams Run Children Academy on Highway 174 in Adams Run and the Rutledge B. Leland III Municipal Services Building in McClellanville.

In Orangeburg County, the Branchville Town Hall will serve as the mobile intake center.

Each mobile office will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

You can make an appointment for intake services at any office by contacting their case manager or contacting SCDRO directly. Residents may contact SCDRO by calling 1-844-330-1199 or visiting the SCDRO website at http://www.scstormrecovery.com.